Wisconsin Supreme Court prohibits use of most ballot drop boxes
The ruling deals a blow to Democrats ahead of crucial contests in a battleground state.
#wisconsinsupremecourt #battlegroundstate
Watch VideoWisconsin's conservative-controlled Supreme Court ruled Friday that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in..
The state's highest court also upheld a Waukesha County court's ruling that required absentee ballots be delivered by mail or..