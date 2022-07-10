Trump Ally Bannon Now Willing To Testify Before Jan. 6 Panel

Watch VideoSteve Bannon, a former White House strategist and ally of Donald Trump who faces criminal charges after months of defying a congressional subpoena over the Capitol riot, has told the House committee investigating the attack that he is now willing to testify.
Bannon's turnabout was conveyed in a letter late Saturday...
