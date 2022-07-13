Russia, Ukraine Discuss U.N. Plan To Free Up Grain Exports

Watch VideoMilitary delegations from Russia and Ukraine held their governments' first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday as they tried to reach an agreement on a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea.
Turkish military officials and U.N. envoys also took part in the...
Watch VideoMilitary delegations from Russia and Ukraine held their governments' first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday as they tried to reach an agreement on a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea.