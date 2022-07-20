Democrats Push For 1st Semi-Automatic Gun Ban In 20 Years

Watch VideoHouse Democrats began pushing ahead Wednesday with legislation that would ban certain semi-automatic weapons as they considered their most far-reaching response yet to this summer's spate of mass shootings.
Democrats hope that the 100-page bill moving through the Judiciary Committee will pass the House before the...
Watch VideoHouse Democrats began pushing ahead Wednesday with legislation that would ban certain semi-automatic weapons as they considered their most far-reaching response yet to this summer's spate of mass shootings.