UN Health Agency Chief Declares Monkeypox A Global Emergency

UN Health Agency Chief Declares Monkeypox A Global Emergency

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoThe chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an "extraordinary" situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce...

Full Article