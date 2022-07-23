Watch VideoThe chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an "extraordinary" situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce...Full Article
UN Health Agency Chief Declares Monkeypox A Global Emergency
