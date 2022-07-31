Bill Russell, NBA Great And Celtics Legend, Dies At 88

Watch VideoBill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88.
His family posted the news on social media, saying...
