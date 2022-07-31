NBA legend Bill Russell, who won 11 NBA titles with the Boston Celtics, dies at 88

NBA legend Bill Russell, who won 11 NBA titles with the Boston Celtics, dies at 88

Bill Russell, the who has been called the greatest team player in sports, leading the Celtics to 11 NBA championships in 13 seasons, died. He was 88.
 

