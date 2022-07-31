Bill Russell, 11-time NBA champion and Boston Celtics legend, dies at 88
Russell won 11 titles with the Celtics and will also be remembered for his activism off the court
NBA Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell has died at the age of 88. His family announced his death on Sunday via Twitter.