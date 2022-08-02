Families Of 9/11 Victims React To Death Of Al-Qaeda Leader Al-Zawahri

Watch VideoA U.S. drone strike killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, who is long believed to be the man behind the plan for the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the U.S. that killed almost 3,000 people, took down the twin towers and damaged the Pentagon.
National Chair of 9/11 Families United, Terry Strada, whose husband was...
