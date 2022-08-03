Indiana Rep. Walorski killed in car crash, her office says
Published
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car accident in her northern Indiana District, according to her office.Full Article
Published
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car accident in her northern Indiana District, according to her office.Full Article
Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed in a car crash in her home state that claimed the lives of 3 others ... according to police. The..
Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski (IN), who represented Indiana's Second Congressional District, was among three others who died in..