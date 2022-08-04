Gabby Petito's Legacy: $100K Gift To Domestic Abuse Hotline

Gabby Petito's Legacy: $100K Gift To Domestic Abuse Hotline

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoEven in hindsight, Nichole Schmidt can't be sure if anything could have been done to save her daughter Gabby Petito from a messy and violent relationship that ended in murder nearly a year ago in the Western wilderness.

But there is work to do, she said, to keep alive the memory of her daughter, who was found...

Full Article