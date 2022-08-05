Four Officers Are Now Charged In The Death Of Breonna Taylor

Watch VideoThe bulk of the charges in this latest indictment surround the search warrant used to get into Taylor's apartment. Officials said two of the officers charged lied in order to obtain it.
Here's a look at the four officers charged today.
The indictment named former Detective Joshua Jaynes, Detective Kelly...
