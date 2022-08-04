Breonna Taylor Gets Justice As Police Officers Involved In Her Death Are Finally Charged

Breonna Taylor Gets Justice As Police Officers Involved In Her Death Are Finally Charged

Earlier today, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that four police officers were charged for the fatal attack of Breonna Taylor in 2020. Say Her Name Arrests have been made and charges brought up against four police officers involved in the attack and death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in 2020.  Taylor was killed in a police […]

