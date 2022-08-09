Nicole Linton charged with 6 counts of murder in fiery Los Angeles County crash
Published
Nicole Linton is charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.
#losangelescounty #nicolelinton
Published
Nicole Linton is charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.
#losangelescounty #nicolelinton
Nicole Lorraine Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence,..
Nicole Lorraine Linton faces six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter in connection with the fiery..