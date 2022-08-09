Serena Williams Says She Is 'Evolving Away From Tennis'

Watch VideoSerena Williams says she is ready to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests.
"I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine.
Williams said she does not...
