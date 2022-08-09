Suspect detained in the killings of 4 Muslim men in New Mexico, police say
Police say they have taken into custody a man linked to the slayings of several Muslim men of South Asian descent in Albuquerque.
Albuquerque police say they have detained the "primary suspect" in the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico's largest city...
