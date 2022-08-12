Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Published
Salman Rushdie, whose novel "The Satanic Verses" drew death threats from Iran's leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who…Full Article
Published
Salman Rushdie, whose novel "The Satanic Verses" drew death threats from Iran's leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who…Full Article
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the..
Watch VideoSalman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently..