After UFC on ESPN 41 knockout of Dominick Cruz, Marlon Vera isn't 'tripping' on what comes next

After UFC on ESPN 41 knockout of Dominick Cruz, Marlon Vera isn't 'tripping' on what comes next

Upworthy

Published

Now a certified UFC bantamweight title contender, Marlon Vera is being chill about his immediate future.

#dominickcruz #marlonvera #ufc

Full Article