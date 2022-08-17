R. Kelly Jury To Hear Opening Statements At Trial In Chicago

Watch VideoOpening statements set for Wednesday give prosecutors and R. Kelly's attorneys their first chance to address jurors directly about charges that accuse the R&B singer of enticing of minors for sex, producing child pornography and rigging his 2008 pornography trial.
Both the prosecution and Kelly's legal team told the...
Watch VideoOpening statements set for Wednesday give prosecutors and R. Kelly's attorneys their first chance to address jurors directly about charges that accuse the R&B singer of enticing of minors for sex, producing child pornography and rigging his 2008 pornography trial.