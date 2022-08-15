R. Kelly Jury Selection Underway For Trial Fixing Allegations

R. Kelly Jury Selection Underway For Trial Fixing Allegations

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoJury selection got underway Monday at R. Kelly's federal trial in his hometown of Chicago, where the R&B singer faces charges that he rigged his 2008 state child pornography trial by threatening and paying off a girl with whom he allegedly filmed himself having sex when he was around 30 and she was no older than...

Full Article