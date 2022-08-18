Watch VideoAs a potential power broker, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will use his first visit to Ukraine since the war started nearly six months ago to seek ways to expand the export of grain from Europe's breadbasket to the world's needy while U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres will focus on containing the...Full Article
Ukrainian Pres. Zelenskyy To Host Lviv Talks With U.N., Turkey
Newsy0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ukrainian Pres. Zelenskyy To Host Lviv Talks With U.N., Turkey
Rumble
The talks come amid a series of massive Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv region on Wednesday and Thursday.