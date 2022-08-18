Ukrainian Pres. Zelenskyy To Host Lviv Talks With U.N., Turkey

Ukrainian Pres. Zelenskyy To Host Lviv Talks With U.N., Turkey

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoAs a potential power broker, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will use his first visit to Ukraine since the war started nearly six months ago to seek ways to expand the export of grain from Europe's breadbasket to the world's needy while U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres will focus on containing the...

Full Article