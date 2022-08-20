Al-Shabab: Somali forces claim end to deadly 30-hour hotel siege

Al-Shabab: Somali forces claim end to deadly 30-hour hotel siege

Upworthy

Published

At least 12 people were killed after al-Shabab militants took hostages in the popular Mogadishu hotel.

#alshabab #hostages #somali #mogadishu #militants #hotelsiege

Full Article