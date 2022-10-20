Worker Who Quietly Lowered Town's Fluoride For Years Resigns

Watch VideoA town employee who quietly lowered the fluoride in a Vermont community's drinking water for years has resigned — and is asserting that the levels had actually been low for much longer than believed.
Richmond water superintendent Kendall Chamberlin disclosed in his five-page resignation letter, submitted Monday,...
