Worker Who Quietly Lowered Town's Fluoride For Years Resigns

Worker Who Quietly Lowered Town's Fluoride For Years Resigns

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoA town employee who quietly lowered the fluoride in a Vermont community's drinking water for years has resigned — and is asserting that the levels had actually been low for much longer than believed.

Richmond water superintendent Kendall Chamberlin disclosed in his five-page resignation letter, submitted Monday,...

Full Article