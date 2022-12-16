MarketWatch First Take: FIFA rebuffed Zelensky’s offer to share message of world peace at World Cup final, report says

World soccer’s governing body FIFA rebuffed an offer from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to share a message of world peace at the World Cup final, according to a CNN report. Citing an unnamed source, CNN reported that Zelensky’s office offered an appearance via video link prior to kickoff…



