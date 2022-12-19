Winter storm update as surge of arctic air to spread across U.S. this week

Forecasters are warning of dangerously cold conditions for much of the nation as an arctic air mass is expected to spread across the southern United States this week. The incoming arctic front will surge from Canada towards the Gulf coast during the week, bringing with it extremely cold…



#publicutilitycommission #fortworth #nws #gulfcoast #texans #ercot #pablovegas #nationalweatherservices #mississippi #electricreliabilitycounciloftexas