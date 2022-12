The holiday season is upon us, and with it comes the tradition of watching festive movies. To determine a list of Americans' favorite Christmas movies, YouGov first created a list of holiday films based on IMDb's list of the most popular Christmas movies, prior lists based on open-ended responses,…



#homealone #diehard #holidate #achristmascarol #lovehard #charliebrown #charliebrownchristmas #taylororth #yougov #baselineparty