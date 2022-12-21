Steelers Hall Of Fame Running Back Franco Harris Dies At 72

Watch VideoFranco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored “The Immaculate Reception,” considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. He was 72.
Harris' son Dok told The Associated Press his father died overnight. No cause of death was given.
His death comes two days before the...
