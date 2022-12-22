Senate Hits Snag In Bid To Pass $1.7 Trillion Spending Package

Senate Hits Snag In Bid To Pass $1.7 Trillion Spending Package

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoMomentum toward passing a $1.7 trillion government funding bill with more aid for Ukraine slowed considerably Wednesday as lawmakers struggled to reach an agreement on amendments needed to get to a final vote and avoid a partial government shutdown at midnight Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the...

Full Article