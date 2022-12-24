Watch VideoThe Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly. The ban was the latest restrictive move by Afghanistan's new rulers against women's rights and...Full Article
Taliban Ban Women From Working For Domestic, Foreign NGOs
