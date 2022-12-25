5 Arrested In Deadly Shooting At Minnesota's Mall Of America

Watch VideoFive people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday.
At an evening news conference, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges announced the...
