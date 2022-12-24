Police: 19-Year-Old Killed In Shooting At Mall Of America

Watch VideoA teenager was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America on Friday that sent frightened customers at the nation's largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend, police said.
Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the victim was a 19-year-old man. A bystander's jacket was...
