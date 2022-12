Christmas Day traditionally brings some of the biggest TV audiences of the year in the U.K. But this year, instead of the Queen’s speech, the queen of rock ‘n’ roll will be holding down a key spot in the schedules. On Christmas night, BBC Two will air “When Tina Turner Came to Britain,” a…



