‘One For the Ages’: Stunning Videos From Buffalo Show Impact of Historic Blizzard as Death Toll Rises to 25
Published
Local officials in Erie County, New York reported at least 25 people had died as a result of the historic winter storm that blasted through the area over the Christmas holiday – bringing the national death toll from the extreme weather to 47. As areas like Buffalo began to dig out from the…
#michaelschwartz #blizzardwkbw #cbsnews #poloncarz #dayaftertomorrow2 #brandonclement #phd #nywx #mediaite #buffalo