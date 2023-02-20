Tiger Woods signing glove for fan mid-round at Genesis Open goes viral
Published
Tiger Woods showed his caring side during the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles after he broke away from this game on the 17th hole to give a young fan a signed glove. The 47-year-old golfing legend had been slammed for a tampon joke during the first round of the tournament that caused…
#tigerwoods #genesisinvitational #woods #joelacava #madelynquinn #pga #gethearttransplant #meettigerwoods #playaugusta #golfdigest