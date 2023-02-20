‘I’m Just Here So I Don’t Get Fined’: Marshawn Lynch Reveals the Backstory Behind One of the Most Infamous Pressers in Sports History
Published
Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch revealed why he answered every question with “I’m just here so I don’t get fined” at a Super Bowl Media Day in 2015. Prior to Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, Lynch put on a clinic in front of reporters when he…
#nfl #marshawnlynch #superbowl #superbowlxlix #seattleseahawks #newenglandpatriots #lynch #pacmanjones #brandonmarshall #spotraclynch