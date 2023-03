It’s 9:15 a.m. in Seoul, and most of the nine members of TWICE have just woken up. They’re barefaced, dressed casually and cozily in warm knits and sweatshirts; Chaeyoung still wears her parka hood, her blonde hair peeking out of the bottom. Nayeon, seated next to her, cleans her glasses with her…



#seoul #nayeon #tzuyu #02232023 #jeongyeon #jihyomina #dahyun #feels #nayeonjeongyeon #korea