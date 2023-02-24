How Ukrainian intel has grown in a year of war

Watch VideoThe war started on bad intelligence, with Russia assessing Kyiv would fall in a few days. And in a year of fighting as the underdog, Ukrainians have seen how intelligence is a priceless weapon.
Former CIA Director and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta tells Scripps News Ukrainians have sources within the Russian army...
