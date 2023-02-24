Brad Paisley Drops Song Featuring Ukrainian Pres. Zelenskyy on Anniversary of Russian War

A year ago, country star Brad Paisley watched the news on television as Russian troops invaded Ukraine and, like many people around the world, he felt helpless at the images of people fleeing their homes. Related Rihanna to Perform on 2023 Oscars 02/24/2023 “The world felt like it was in a new…



#bradpaisley #russian #ukraine #grammy #samehere #volodymyrzelenskyy #westvirginia #leethomasmiller #perfectstorm #dawes