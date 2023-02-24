An inflation gauge tracked by Fed accelerated in January

Watch VideoThe Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge ticked higher in January, a sign that price pressures remain entrenched in the U.S. economy and could lead the Fed to keep raising interest rates well into this year.
Friday's report from the Commerce Department showed that consumer prices rose 0.6% from December to...
