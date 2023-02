Ron DeSantis admits getting married to Casey DeSantis at Disney World ended up being 'kind of ironic'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey DeSantis celebrate his victory over Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist during an election night watch party at the Tampa Convention Center on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Octavio Jones/Getty Images Ron and Casey DeSantis got…



#florida #rondesantis #caseydesantis #charliecrist #tampa #waltdisneyworld #siriusxmpatriot #desantis #patriot #disneyworld