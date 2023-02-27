Parents train education advocates to help children succeed in school

Watch VideoIn the wake of the pandemic, many parents realized their children were struggling in school and getting access to the right resources to get students caught up can be challenging, especially for students of color, who fell even further behind in math and reading.
But Scripps News found a mom who is getting students...
Watch VideoIn the wake of the pandemic, many parents realized their children were struggling in school and getting access to the right resources to get students caught up can be challenging, especially for students of color, who fell even further behind in math and reading.