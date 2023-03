Injury Report: FC Barcelona Striker Robert Lewandowski Set To Miss El Clasico Against Real Madrid

FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has been hit with a fresh injury blow after it was reported that his striker Robert Lewandowski will be out for two weeks. The Pole finished the Blaugrana's shock 1-0 loss to Almeria with discomfort according to Relevo, and will therefore miss Thursday's essential…



#barcelona #xavihernandez #robertlewandowski #pole #blaugrana #almeria #relevo #copadelrey #realmadrid #bernabeu