British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak struck a new deal with the European Union on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland on Monday and said it would pave the way for a new chapter in London's relationship with the bloc. Standing alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a…



#rishisunak #postbrexit #northernireland #europeancommission #ursulavon #leyen #windsorsunak #vonder #ireland #stormont