DeSantis cements takeover of Disney's special Florida district, new book reveals clash with executives

As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs into law a bill stripping Disney of its longtime self-governing status in the state, his new book reveals he warned the entertainment giant about its political activities. In “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” DeSantis argues…



#florida #rondesantis #disney #couragetobefree #desantis #bobchapek #robertiger #iger #opponent #lilianbowen