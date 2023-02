Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) remains in a Washington D.C. area hospital and is “on a path to recovery,” the first-term senator’s team announced Monday afternoon, after Fetterman was hospitalized twice this month for lightheadedness and “severe” depression. Fetterman, who was elected to his first…



#johnfetterman #dpenn #washingtondc #fetterman #bethesda #maryland #fettermans #adamjentelson #officesays #johnfettermans