Outer Banks season 3 has come and gone, but while I didn’t like it very much, Netflix disagrees. Unlike most of the time when I write these articles, I have to say “we have no official word on the next season of X show yet,” that is not the case with Outer Banks season 4. Netflix has already…



#outerbanks #netflix #eldorado #blackbeards #northcarolina #obx #blackbeard #isleofshoals #maine #newhampshire