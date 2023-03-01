How Kate Middleton's new style statement echoes Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton appeared in a bold new look on Wednesday as she attended the annual St. David's Day parade for the Welsh Guards, after Prince William became colonel of the regiment in December. The princess' bold red longline coat by Alexander McQueen and color-blocked skirt were paired with black…



#katemiddleton #stdavid #welshguards #princewilliam #alexandermcqueen #meghanmarkle #juliettebotterill #queenelizabethii #victoriabeckham #awongolding