‘Mean Girls: The Musical’ Movie Adds Busy Philipps, Jenna Fischer to Play Moms to Regina and Cady

“Mean Girls: The Musical” is adding more talent to its ensemble, with comedy stars Busy Philipps (“Girls5Eva”) and Jenna Fischer (“The Office”) tapped to play moms to the characters Regina George and Cady Heron, respectively. “Obviously I’m not a regular mom…” Philipps teased of the announcement…



