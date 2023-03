SAN DIEGO — A California panel on Wednesday denied parole for Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan, saying the 78-year-old prisoner still lacks insight into what caused him to shoot the senator and presidential candidate in 1968. Sirhan’s lawyer Angela Berry disputed that, saying Sirhan has…



#san #robertfkennedy #sirhansirhan #angelaberry #gavinnewson #newsom #sandiegocounty #christianpalestinian #jordan #middleeast