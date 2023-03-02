Joe Biden says Marjorie Taylor Greene is helping Democrats recruit GOP support: 'You're gonna have a lot of Republicans running our way'

A composite image of President Joe Biden and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, booing the president during the State of the Union. Susan Walsh/AP; Win McNamee/Getty Images Joe Biden thinks Marjorie Taylor Greene can be an asset for Democrats in a GOP-controlled House. "You're…



#marjorietaylorgreene #georgia #stateofunion #susanwalshap #democrats #republicans #qanon #donaldtrump #maga #medicare